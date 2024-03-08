Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $506,000 Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Down 0.2 %

TOST opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.