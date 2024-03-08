CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

