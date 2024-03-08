Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.47 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

