Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $657,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $85.85 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

