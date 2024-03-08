Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $560,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $180.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

