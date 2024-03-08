Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 122 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $310.80 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.87 and its 200 day moving average is $274.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

