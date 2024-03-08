GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.70 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 207.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

