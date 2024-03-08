Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

