Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,603,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 573,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 116.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

