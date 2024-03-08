Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 487 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $156.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

