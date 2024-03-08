Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Zacks reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY24 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 781,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,671. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.