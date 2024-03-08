Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 100.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Markforged updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.190 EPS.

Shares of MKFG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 172,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Markforged has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markforged by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,550,230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 875.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,095,324 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Markforged in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

