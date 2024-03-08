Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15. 7,908,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,887,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,371 shares of company stock valued at $659,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

