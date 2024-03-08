The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

