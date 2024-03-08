THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion-$10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

