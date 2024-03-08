CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

CarParts.com Trading Down 20.7 %

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,995. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRTS

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.