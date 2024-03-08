Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

