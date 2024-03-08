Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $601.36 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.83.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.