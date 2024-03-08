Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 400 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

