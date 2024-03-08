Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.37% of IPG Photonics worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $960,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

