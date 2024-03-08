Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $611.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.64. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

