Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $339.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

