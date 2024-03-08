Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $108,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $441,452,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after buying an additional 6,234,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after buying an additional 1,626,902 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

