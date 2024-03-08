F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 4.3%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 331,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,106,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

F3 Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$199.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.48.

About F3 Uranium

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.