FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.35

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 166040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
