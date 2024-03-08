FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.35

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 166040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

