DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.57

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 12424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $3,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

