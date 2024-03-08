Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Alexandre Apparecido Sells 797 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 797 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $19,406.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,802.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 34,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,305. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

