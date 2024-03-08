SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.92

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 218084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

