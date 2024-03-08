Georges Kobrynsky Sells 5,419 Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Stock

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) Director Georges Kobrynsky sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$20,549.39.

Supremex stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.85. 3,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.21. Supremex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.58 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$97.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

