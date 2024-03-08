Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.60

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.60 and last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 265783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -185.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.