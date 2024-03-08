Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,223. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

