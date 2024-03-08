First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.77

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.77 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 27857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

