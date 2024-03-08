Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.38

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $156.38 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 13842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Get Middleby alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $226,467. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.