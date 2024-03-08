Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.11

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 848688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 135,371 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.