Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.64

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 17889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.5 %

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.