DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $27,270.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.66. 590,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DV. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 406,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

