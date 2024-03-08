Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 16,079 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 16,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $31,193.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,866 shares in the company, valued at $692,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Japjit Tulsi sold 16,670 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,673.40.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 423,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.