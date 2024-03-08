Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.05

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.05 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 171874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

