Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.90

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.76, with a volume of 22321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oshkosh by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

