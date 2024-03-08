Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,347,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.17%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

