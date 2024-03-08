Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 256.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 159.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

