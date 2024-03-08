Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Synaptics worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 290.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA opened at $107.99 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

