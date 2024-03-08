Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $53.05 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.