Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLDD shares. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

