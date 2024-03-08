Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $134.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.