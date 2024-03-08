Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,144 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PagerDuty worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,571,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $24.34 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

