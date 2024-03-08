Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

