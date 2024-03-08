Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 63,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,904,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,676,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.