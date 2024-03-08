William H. Lyon Sells 46,668 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $2,714,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,896,698.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

