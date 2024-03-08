Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV) Shares Down 3.2%

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.
About Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V)
Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.
